One of the recurring fantasies of his political opponents was that someone would rise up and challenge him on this habit. That some reporter would rise from her seat during a news conference and forcefully pin Trump down, challenging and picking apart his claims as he sputtered in response. Members of the press were encouraged to deploy this tactic; when they didn’t do so, Trump’s critics threw up their hands in exasperation.
It’s a desire that’s born of a fundamental misunderstanding of the human personality. Many or most of us like to consider ourselves rational, considering the evidence before us and reaching reasoned conclusions based on what we see. Presented with a refutation of a belief, we like to think, we would change our minds and acknowledge our errors. Ergo: Present Trump with refutations of his claims, and he’d crumble.
The problem, of course, is that this isn’t how it works. Humans are emotional more robustly than they are rational, and when a belief is rooted in emotion — desire, fear, anger — you can’t reason your way around it. Put succinctly, you can’t combat irrationality with reason.
Many people may not realize it, but the media tried the confrontation strategy on Trump’s misinformation efforts. I wrote about one such occasion in 2019, when Trump’s repeated elevation of false data about immigration was challenged by reporters at the White House. Trump, in charge of the microphone, simply pushed through it and moved on. There was no sudden collapse by Trump or an acknowledgment of his errors. There was just bullying and bluster, and time ran out.
Since then, Trump has moved on to bigger and worse false assertions. Over the past 14 months (14 months!) his primary focus has been his assertion that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, a position he advocates with all of the passion and evidence of a kid claiming that his dog ate his homework. Trump seems to operate from some liminal space between actually believing and wanting to believe that the election was stolen from him; it’s never quite clear how much self-aware opportunism is involved. Functionally, of course, that’s irrelevant.
What is clear is that his belief is rooted not in evidence but in emotion. So even on those rare occasions when he allows someone to push back against his claims, the effort to confront him with reality hits an impasse until the interaction is ended.
In the case of Inskeep’s interview with Trump, published on Wednesday morning, the interaction ended when Trump simply terminated the call. He and Inskeep had planned on a 15-minute conversation. It didn’t last that long.
Inskeep, a denizen of reality, first broached the subject of the election by noting that Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) had rejected Trump’s claims that he won, spurring Trump in a statement to wonder if Rounds was “crazy or just stupid.” When Trump defended his position by mentioning the vote result in Arizona, Inskeep pointed out that the partisan review of ballots in that state’s Maricopa County had not changed the actual result.
To a rational person, this is damning: Trump’s allies pushed for an “audit,” got one, and Trump still lost. How can you rebut that? But the point of the audit, as I’ve written, was always to codify doubt. The audit accomplished what it was intended to accomplish: give Trump and his allies something full of “questions” to which he could point as evidence that something sketchy happened. Which is exactly what Trump did with Inskeep. (Last week, incidentally, Maricopa County dutifully rebutted all of those questions, answering each irrationality with a rational response. I suspect it won’t change much.)
This pattern repeated a few times. Inskeep would offer a rational, accurate, indisputable point about the election results, and Trump — uninterested in rationality or accuracy but very interested in disputes — would wave them away.
There’s a reason that Trump likes to give interviews by phone — it’s much harder to cut him off. So by the end of the discussion with Inskeep, the host was struggling to interject with questions. Then a curt, “Steve, thank you very much, I appreciate it,” and Trump was gone.
I am occasionally asked — and occasionally ask myself — why the media bothers to offer up reality-based rebuttals to the fantasies of political actors like Trump. Trump and his allies aren’t going to be compelled by a detailed Washington Post fact-check of his false assertions about fraud, and his political opponents already understand that no significant fraud occurred. It’s easy to become nihilistic about it: Why bother even trying to convince Trump of reality when it’s not going to make a dent?
The answer, I think, is in keeping with the spirit of this article. Emotionally, I and others in the media think it’s important to confront falsehoods with accurate information. Rationally, I know it won’t make a difference; rationally, I’m sure Steve Inskeep understood it was unlikely that Trump would suddenly cop to simply making things up. But the virtue of combating misinformation holds an appeal that rational consideration can’t uproot.
No one’s mind was changed by Inskeep’s interaction with Trump. But an honest actor should call him out on his falsehoods. It’s important to challenge a dishonest assertion that continues to power dangerous anger in the country. And, I would argue, it’s revealing that Trump’s attempts to parry Inskeep were so wan that he simply had to give up the fight.
I refuse to believe that it’s unimportant to tell the emperor that he’s not wearing clothes, even if it doesn’t prompt him to put on pants.