Vicki Arroyo, the head of EPA’s policy shop, is charged with drafting rules to protect human health and the environment. Before joining the Biden administration, she led the Georgetown Climate Center. Arroyo adopted a kitten named Tiny during the pandemic but told E&E News that Tiny is "not so tiny anymore.”

Dorien Paul Blythers, the deputy chief of staff for operations, helps figure out where EPA Administrator Michael Regan needs to be and whom he should engage with. Blythers spends holidays on his family’s farm in Chulahoma, Miss., where his great-grandparents ran a sharecropping operation and were subsistence farmers. He has a horse at the farm named Black Mamba after Kobe Bryant.

Rosemary Enobakhare, serves at the associate administrator for public engagement and environmental education, promoting a dialogue between the agency and communities across the country.

Lindsay Hamilton leads EPA’s public affairs office, which means making sure the world knows what the agency does. She previously worked at Climate Nexus and on Capitol Hill.