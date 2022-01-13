None of which is to say that Trump was either good at debating or that he enjoyed it. As the primaries ground on, Trump didn’t have the cover provided by a stage with nine other candidates to whom questions would be posed. In early 2016, he contrived a reason to skip a debate in Iowa. As he started to accrue delegates and began moving toward the nomination, he simply declined to participate in the final planned debate and it was dropped.
In the general election, he did his best, which wasn’t that good. Polling showed that Hillary Clinton won the first debate by a wide margin, the second debate by a slightly narrower margin and the third by a narrower one still — but still by double digits. There were no primary debates in 2020 because Trump’s allies ensured there wouldn’t be a real primary process. But in 2020, the results were the same: Biden won both debates by double digits.
There were supposed to be three debates that year, too, you’ll recall, but Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis led to his forcing a third debate to be cancelled, too. Trump had complained about the non-partisan commission that hosts the debates prior to the first contest, but he amplified his rhetoric after the cancellation.
“The Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the ‘Commission,’” he wrote on Twitter. “Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?”
This background is useful to consider given news that emerged on Wednesday: the Republican Party will ask its 2024 nominee not to participate in debates sponsored by the commission.
In a three-page latter, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel outlines the party’s putative disputes with the commission. In keeping with recent history, they track with Trump’s complaints; a pattern we’ve seen repeatedly is that Trump’s initial objections to things get refined and legal-languaged by the party. One of the more telling details in the letter, though, is the identity of the chair of the party’s Temporary Presidential Debates Committee: David Bossie.
If you don’t know the name, Bossie is the longtime head of the conservative group Citizens United and a fervent Trump ally who worked on his 2016 campaign. Bossie wrote a book with Trump’s first campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, titled “Let Trump Be Trump.” There are people who are more obviously direct agents of Trump’s will, but not many.
So what’s happening here? In the abstract, the RNC is undertaking a sober reconsideration of its participation in a long-established process, having determined that it has significant concerns about the way in which it has recently unfolded. More concretely, though, it’s doing something else, as the New York Times Maggie Haberman, who broke the story, notes: if Trump does choose to run and wins his party’s nomination, he can opt out of debates he doesn’t want to participate in anyway — debates that he has an unblemished record of losing — without having to cop to not wanting to do them.
This is admittedly speculative, but it’s of a piece with a broader pattern. Trump and his allies have been working fervently to establish as favorable a playing field for a future presidential bid as possible. As was the case with the clearing of the primary field in 2020 (an effort that extended to getting states to cancel their Republican primaries entirely), there’s been a push to stock elections offices with Trump allies and to elect state-level administrators who Trump’s team would consider reliable — generally meaning that they treat as non-ridiculous his claims about rampant fraud.
In that context, the debates change makes sense. Give Trump an out if he seeks it, a chance to shape the election the way he wants should he be the nominee in the summer of 2024. Control the conditions as much as possible regardless of the extent to which they suppress the extent to which voters are informed or to which their votes are tallied.
Better to undermine a standing bipartisan tradition in order to aid Trump than to have him lose the popular vote three times in a row.