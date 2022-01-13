“My mom, God love her, she sat there the whole time and my mom, after my dad passed away we convinced her to move in with us and she was reluctant to do and anyway she was sitting there and I turned to her and said, ‘Honey you haven’t said anything’ and she said, ‘Joey’ — it’s a true story — she said, ‘Let me get this straight, remember when you were 14 years old and the real estate guys sold the house to a Black couple in an area — in a neighboring development called Graylyn Crest, I mean Carrcroft’ and I said, ‘Yeah mom.’ ‘Remember when I told you not to go down there, honey, because everybody is protesting and you got arrested standing with the family on the porch’ and I said, ‘Yeah mom.’ True story.” (Nashville, Nov. 19, 2017)

