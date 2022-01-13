There’s certainly still a lot of fuzziness about all of this. There’s no solid evidence that Russia actually used sophisticated polling to shape its efforts, for example, and it’s not clear that what Manafort handed over would have been useful anyway. But if you’re going to frame an interview with Manafort as being about the Russia probe, it might be useful to recognize and explore that gray area instead of, say, completely ignoring any implication that Manafort might have actually been culpable in something that could certainly be described as “colluding with agents of the Russian government.”