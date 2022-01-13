Included in the data released by the NOAA are monthly comparisons between the warmth experienced globally and in various regions with the expected temperatures for those places in any given month. We measure global warming not simply by looking at the thermometer, but by comparing what we see on the thermometer with what we would have expected to see on our thermometers in the current month over the course of the 20th century. It’s not that last July was hot, it’s that it was hotter than any prior July on record, 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit above the average temperature in July from 1901 to 2000.