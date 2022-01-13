To her critics (which is most of the Democratic Party leaders right now), Sinema will sound wishful, even naive, in her poetic pitch for holding out hope for bipartisanship. President Biden campaigned on a message of unity that is quickly eroding. He signed into law a bipartisan infrastructure bill, but he also recently changed his mind about the filibuster, and this week forcefully said it should be eliminated for voting rights, while likening opponents of making that narrow change to segregationists.