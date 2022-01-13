The 7 percent inflation rate is measured by something called the consumer price index. The CPI is what most commentators focus on. Some observers argue, however, that we should instead measure what’s called “core inflation,” which excludes volatile food and energy prices and has risen by a much less startling 4.7 percent. Still others advocate drilling down into the price rise, noting that almost all the inflation is in goods — the kinds of things people order from Amazon — rather than in services such as plane tickets or haircuts. This group argues that looking at overall rates of inflation distracts us from understanding what’s really going on in our pandemic-ravaged economy.