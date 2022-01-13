One of the reasons Donald Trump has managed to maintain his position as the putative leader of the Republican Party is that, time and again, he has outlasted crises and scandals that would have tanked nearly any other politician. In part, this was because he merged defense of himself with a defense of the political right broadly, and in part it was because he understood that what makes scandals worse is often the voices calling it a scandal, not the outrage of the public. Tamp down those voices, and it’s easier to skate.