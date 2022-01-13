Demands for answers about social media’s role in the Jan. 6 violence have come mainly from Democrats, and the companies have sought to play down their role while quietly resisting demands for evidence that might provide a fuller picture. An investigation by ProPublica and The Washington Post recently found that more than 650,000 posts in Facebook groups attacked the integrity of the election — a pace averaging more than 10,000 a day — in the weeks leading up to the Capitol attack. Many posts called for arrests, executions and other violence against those seeking to keep Trump from maintaining the presidency in the face of his electoral loss.