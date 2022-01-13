Our forthcoming research finds that those who self-identify as ethnic minorities are less likely than majority groups to view the U.S. military positively, by up to 10 or 12 percentage points in the most polarized areas. While Hawaiʻi is considered part of the United States, its demographics and history are unique compared with other states. While unclean water is bad for everyone, many of the affected civilians belong to racial and ethnic minorities. Hawaiʻi’s defense burden is also disproportionate. The Defense Department holds 21 percent of the land on Oʻahu, and active military members make up 11 percent of its population. By comparison, the department administers only about 1 percent of the land in the entire United States, and active service members make up 1 percent of the population.