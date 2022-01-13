Running their own races, appearing on shows and podcasts that the political media ignores, the crypto Democrats said the utopians and libertarians could coexist with working-class people who simply wanted to build wealth. Where plenty of liberals saw a menace, they saw a system that could be better than the existing system of banks and scams and finance that they, as Democrats, felt was terribly flawed. Sudden crashes in crypto value made news, and so did eye-popping sales numbers for tokens of apes. The long-term story, they said, was of assets that used to be worth less becoming more valuable — and how more people could benefit from that, if they got the right information and regulators stayed out of their way.