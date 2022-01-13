For some lawmakers on the panel, the answer is already clear: “Article One of the Constitution gives each house the power to define its own rules of proceeding. Each house has the power of disciplinary sanction over all of its members, from censure to admonishment to expulsion,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN’s Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen. “And the Congress, according to the Supreme Court has the power to subpoena anyone in order to pursue a legitimate investigative purpose, which this obviously is.”