A GOP operative told The Early that McCormick is no longer placing ads with local TV stations though his Senate exploratory committee and is now doing so as a candidate. McCormick has also filed Federal Election Commission paperwork, and he's expected to announce that he's running on Fox News later this morning, according to the source.
Former president Donald Trump hasn't made an endorsement in the race since his favored candidate, Sean Parnell, exited the race in November after a judge gave his estranged wife custody of the couple's children following accusations of abuse.
The alumni network
But perhaps no Republican Senate candidate has drawn as much support from Trump administration alumni as McCormick.
Former Trump White House officials Hope Hicks and Cliff Sims are advising McCormick, according to two people close to the campaign. So is Tony Sayegh, who worked in Trump's Treasury Department. Other Trump administration alumni and allies who are in touch with him or have encouraged him to run include former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; the lobbyist David Urban, who helped Trump win Pennsylvania in 2015; former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who's now running for Arkansas governor; former National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow; former White House lawyer Jim Schultz; and former Labor Department official Bob Bozzuto.
Most of those names were first reported by Politico.
One reason for the outpouring of support: McCormick is married to former Trump White House official Dina Powell.
“Pretty much everyone is helping,” one of the people close to the campaign said. “Everybody likes Dina. They’re a well-liked couple.”
But McCormick has also gotten support from some notable Pennsylvania Republicans, including Rep. Dan Meuser and Christine Toretti, a Republican National Committeewoman.
Two people close to McCormick cited the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and the rapid collapse of the Afghan government that followed as the impetus for him seek the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). A handful of McCormick's fellow West Point alumni, including Urban and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, have lobbied him to run.
Allies think that McCormick, a former Carlyle Group executive, could potentially run as a Glenn Youngkin-style Republican. Those close to his campaign expect him to similarly “blend the America First base with traditional Republicanism,” as Youngkin successfully did in the Virginia governor's race he won in November, a person close to McCormick told The Early.
“But a key difference is that Pennsylvania is more culturally conservative than Virginia and America First views will be easier to embrace whereas [Youngkin] went to lengths to distance himself,” the person argued.
Whether McCormick can convincingly inhabit that space — and out-Trump his opponents — is a separate issue. In Pennsylvania in particular, loyalty to the ex-president has become “the sole organizing principle” of the state party, the New York Times's Trip Gabriel wrote in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
While Trumpworld allies are working to play up his Trump bona fides, it's unclear if the former president will end up endorsing another candidate in the primary or stay neutral. Other Republican primary candidates include Carla Sands, who served as Trump's ambassador to Denmark; and Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer who was the party's 2018 nominee for lieutenant governor.
Democrats are facing a competitive primary of their own in a race that could determine control of the Senate, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman facing off against Rep. Conor Lamb and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, among others.
Oz's super PAC has already launched ads attacking McCormick for his ties to China and past statements criticizing the former president are being dredged up.
“After the attack on the Capitol last January, McCormick said at a Bloomberg summit that Trump bore ‘a lot of responsibility’ for the ‘polarization’ and ‘divisiveness’ of the previous four years,” Politico's Holly Otterbein and Natalie Allison reported. “In the same interview, he complimented President Joe Biden, saying he ‘really appreciated Biden’s tone’ about uniting the country, and called the news of some of Biden’s first appointments 'encouraging.'”
On the Hill
Kevin McCarthy rejects interview request from Jan 6. committee
What next? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) became the third sitting lawmaker Wednesday night to decline to comply with the Jan. 6 select committee’s request to interview him about his communications with former president Trump.
“I have nothing else to add,” McCarthy said in a statement. “As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward.”
Jackie and Tom Hamburger reported on Wednesday’s request for McCarthy to voluntarily appear before the committee.
“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to McCarthy. “For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”
How the committee will move forward — and whether they will compel McCarthy and Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to comply with the committee through subpoenas — is still unclear.
For some lawmakers on the panel, the answer is already clear: “Article One of the Constitution gives each house the power to define its own rules of proceeding. Each house has the power of disciplinary sanction over all of its members, from censure to admonishment to expulsion,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN’s Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen. “And the Congress, according to the Supreme Court has the power to subpoena anyone in order to pursue a legitimate investigative purpose, which this obviously is.”
But some key questions remain: “Will the committee have the political will to vote a member in contempt? Will the leadership bring a contempt resolution to the floor and have the full house vote on it in order to send it to the Department of Justice? There’s a lot of questions there in ultimately, you know, how it plays out,” Thomas Spulak, general counsel to the House of Representatives in the 1990s, told CNN.
At the White House
Barack Obama backs Biden's push to pass voting rights bill, change filibuster
- “The filibuster has no basis in the Constitution,” Obama wrote in a USA Today op-ed published Wednesday evening. “We can’t allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy. That’s why I fully support President Joe Biden’s call to modify Senate rules as necessary to make sure pending voting rights legislation gets called for a vote.”
The endorsement comes as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) prepares Senate Democrats for a final showdown over voting rights. Here’s what to expect, per the New York Times’s Carl Hulse:
- The House will “package two major pieces of voting rights legislation being pushed by Democrats — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — insert them into an unrelated bill and pass it.”
- The bill will then be sent to the Senate as a “message,” blocking a potential Republican filibuster and bringing it to the floor for debate. “Democrats would not need to muster 60 votes to do so,” Hulse writes.
- Not so fast: “Even under the expedited process, the legislation could still face another filibuster when Democrats try to close off debate and bring it to a final vote, and Republicans have given every indication that they would try to block it. If they do, Democrats have said they are ready to try to change Senate rules, a move endorsed by Biden” — and now Obama.
👀POTUS watch
The Data
The biggest price increases of 2021, visualized: “Prices rose at the fastest pace in four decades in December, increasing 7 percent over the same period a year ago, and cementing 2021 as a year marked by soaring inflation wrought by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” our colleagues Rachel Siegel and Andrew Van Dam report.
- “Steep increases in the cost of housing, and used cars and trucks, powered the overall rise in prices. Economists have been especially worried about rising home and rent costs, which can get locked in through a long-term contract and may not improve after the pandemic abates or supply chains clear up.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
Viral
