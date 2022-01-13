But low interest rates also come with other costs — for emerging economies, these costs can become acute when U.S. interest rates are on the rise, as they have been lately. When the U.S. raises interest rates, money flows out of emerging markets and into the United States in order to earn these higher rates of return. This also strengthens the value of the dollar relative to other currencies. But if other countries respond by raising interest rates themselves, they can prevent capital outflows and the weakening of their currencies.