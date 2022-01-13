The state Supreme Court found that the commission “did not attempt to draw a district plan that meets the standard articulated” in the state constitution. It added flatly, “This [81 percent] methodology … does not tell us the ‘statewide preferences of the voters of Ohio.’ ” It also echoed a point we raised in September, which is that in states in which one party wins virtually every statewide election, the justification offered by the commission would seem to validate drawing as much as 100 percent of districts to favor one party.