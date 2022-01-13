Rhodes — a disbarred lawyer — was arrested Thursday morning in Texas. A 48-page indictment from the Justice Department says he conspired with his co-defendants on a “plot to oppose by force the 2020 lawful transfer of presidential power.”
In the immediate aftermath of the insurrection, many wondered why those who broke into the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election had not been charged with sedition. As scenes of the pro-Trump mob advancing into the building spread across the nation, figures — from then-President-elect Joe Biden to historians and legal experts — described their actions as bordering on sedition.
However, it is challenging for the Justice Department to successfully prosecute charges of seditious conspiracy. Here’s why:
What is a “seditious conspiracy” charge?
The charge is defined in the federal criminal code, Section 2384, as an effort by two or more to “conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”
What are some examples of its use?
Seditious conspiracy has been used successfully in a handful of cases, most notably against the planner of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Ramzi Yousef. Most recently, it was used in 2010 against nine members of the far-right Hutaree, a self-styled militia group that the FBI prosecuted in federal court for allegedly planning a violent anti-government revolt. In that case, a judge dismissed the seditious conspiracy charges, saying that prosecutors failed to prove that the group planned to carry out specific attacks.
How hard is it to prove that someone is guilty of sedition?
Very.
For months, experts have cautioned that while many of those who broke into the Capitol that day met the terms of the sedition statute, the bar for a sedition charge is high.
“I’m not saying they can’t do it here. I’m not saying they should not charge it. It’s just you got to make sure you got all your ducks in a row, because it’s, it’s tough,” Andrew Arena, who led the investigation against the Hutarees in 2010, told NPR in January 2021.
So far, in the investigation of Jan. 6, these seditious conspiracy charges are the most serious to have been brought forward. This charge is “arguably the most difficult one to amass proof beyond a reasonable doubt of,” explained Juliet Sorensen, a clinical professor of law at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.
“By the same token, because it has the potential to carry the most significant penalty, that is to say the most serious sentence, it should be important to the Department of Justice to get it right,” Sorensen said. “That is to say not only to amass enough evidence to prove seditious conspiracy, beyond reasonable doubt, but to not wrongfully charge it against someone who didn’t commit such a serious crime.”
How has the definition of “sedition” changed?
Sedition laws have changed multiple times throughout history.
While today many may envision sedition as an act that involves violence against the government, sedition laws in the United States originally targeted anti-government speech.
That was the purpose of the Sedition Act of 1798, which expired in 1801. It allowed the deportation, fining or imprisonment of anyone deemed a threat or caught publishing “false, scandalous, or malicious writing” against the U.S. government, per congressional history.
By 1918, a new Sedition Act made it a crime to interfere with the war effort underway during World War I, and it was used mainly to target antiwar activists. In 1940, the charge of sedition was sharpened under the Alien Registration Act, which made it a crime to advocate to overthrow the U.S. government.
The charges the 11 accused face today are filed under 18 U.S.C. 2384, a law that targets not speech, but conspiracy to interfere directly with the operation of the government.
Sorensen explained that the seditious conspiracy statute goes further than the First Amendment — which does criminalize certain types of speech if it directly incites imminent criminal activity or consists of specific threats of targeted violence — because for someone to be convicted of seditious conspiracy, the defendant must have not just advocated for the use of force, but conspired to use force against the U.S. government.
“So, really, it’s a distinction between an expression of belief and a threatened or actual use of force,” Sorensen explained.
So, why is the Justice Department pressing these seditious conspiracy charges now?
Likely because investigators have gathered enough evidence to present a solid case.
In remarks delivered on Jan. 5, 2022, a day before the anniversary of the attack, Attorney General Merrick Garland hinted that enough evidence had been collected throughout the investigation by charging smaller actors with more overt crimes. In doing so, the department gathered evidence from them linked to “others who may also have been involved” in less overt crimes.
“And that evidence can serve as the foundation for further investigative leads and techniques,” Garland explained. “In circumstances like those of January 6th, a full accounting does not suddenly materialize. To ensure that all those criminally responsible are held accountable, we must collect the evidence.”
That process takes time, and a rushed indictment could have made the prosecution’s case weaker, legal experts have argued. Still, it wasn’t very hard for some of these experts to imagine a scenario where sedition charges were plausible. In March 2021, Michael Sherwin, a former top prosecutor who had initially handled the investigation into the riot, predicted that sedition charges could be on the way during a “60 Minutes” interview.
“I believe the facts do support those charges. And I think that, as we go forward, more facts will support that,” Sherwin said.
What type of punishment does a seditious conspiracy conviction carry?
“By statute, [the charge] carries a maximum of 20 years in prison,” Sorensen said. “If these defendants are ultimately convicted of seditious conspiracy, their actual sentences might [depend on] a lot of different factors, including factors that are individual to them.”
Are more seditious conspiracy charges expected?
Even though it’s already been a year since the attack, the investigation is still quite young.
“It’s entirely possible that we could see more, that more evidence will continue to develop,” Sorensen pointed out. “In terms of the statute of limitations, sunsetting on January 6, we still have years to go. So, I would not assume that this is the end of charges being filed related to January 6.”