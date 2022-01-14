The report, which gained little attention at the time, lays bare what some FEC commissioners and campaign finance experts see as a loophole made possible by the Supreme Court’s decision in the 2014 McCutcheon v. FEC case, which invalidated caps on how much individuals could contribute overall to federal candidates and committees.
Without those caps, the FEC general counsel found, donors used the joint fundraising committee, called Trump Victory, to route excessive contributions to the RNC through state party committees. According to the complaint that prompted the general counsel’s review, which was filed by the left-leaning American Democracy Legal Fund, more than 100 transactions between Sept. 30, 2016, and Dec. 26, 2016, betrayed a pattern of near-simultaneous transfers into state party committees and then from those committees to the national party.
“The facts of this case appear to present the scenario that troubled numerous Justices in McCutcheon: a pre-arranged plan to circumvent the contribution limits via joint fundraising,” the general counsel’s report found, determining there was “reason to believe” the RNC accepted excessive contributions. It recommended that the FEC reach a similar conclusion.
The commission could not muster the votes to pursue an investigation into the RNC or its joint fundraising committee with the Trump campaign, though it did embark on cases against state party committees for reporting violations. For instance, the commission last year levied a fine of $52,000 against the Wyoming Republican Party.
Ellen Weintraub, a Democratic commissioner who voted to pursue a broader investigation at the time, said Friday the failure to do so gives a greenlight for both parties to continue blowing past contribution limits.
“Both the Trump and Hillary Victory Fund did this,” she said. “And the takeaway is that they got away with it in 2016. They certainly did it again in 2020 and will likely also do it in 2024 because there is no political will at the FEC to go after these violations."
Brett Kappel, a campaign finance lawyer at D.C.-based Harmon, Curran, Spielberg & Eisenberg, said the report makes clear that joint fundraising committees are enabling a “giant money laundering scheme allowing wealthy individuals to get hundreds of thousands of dollars to national party committees by funneling it through state parties."
According to the general counsel’s report, the RNC and other respondents “argue that all of their actions arising out of their joint fundraising activity were legal, thus, there can be no violation.”
Spokespeople for the RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.