Asked for comment, EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe ​​​​​​said in a statement to​ The Climate 202: “Over the first year of the Biden Administration, EPA has it made it very clear that we will not hesitate to use our authorities to deliver on President Biden’s ambitious climate agenda by aggressively reducing climate pollution and protecting all Americans’ health and the future wellbeing of our country. From the most ambitious standards for cleaner vehicles in history, to covering oil and gas operations including both new and existing wells, to cutting HFCs that would help avoid up to 0.5 °C of global warming, we’re making steady, long term progress to tackle the climate crisis. And there’s more to come.”