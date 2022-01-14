Donald Trump’s self-worth has long been defined by numbers. His net worth (which he would often inflate). The ratings for “The Apprentice.” And once he entered politics, polling. He would watch polling closely, loudly celebrating his leads in the 2016 Republican primary and angrily deriding his deficits in most polls thereafter. He’d make polls up, like his incessantly exaggerated (and ever increasing) claims about his grip on Republicans. He’d hype outlier polls that showed him doing well on Twitter, claiming that they came from greatly respected polling firms; if those polls turned against him, the president turned against them just as quickly.