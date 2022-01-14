“'Wordle’ is just a word deduction game, but its simple nature belies the fact that it has — in the span of just a few weeks — become a phenomenon. Maybe you’re here because you were enticed by the strange green and yellow squares on social media. Maybe you noticed a dramatic uptick in how much you were hearing the non-word ‘Wordle.’” Whatever the reason, Mikhail Klimentov is here to answer all your questions about the newest word game craze.