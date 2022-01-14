Under a website decorated with a Confederate flag and the slogan “Make Dixie Great Again,” Sons of Confederate Veterans presents a version of history that characterizes traitors as sublime protectors. It says the organization is committed to “the vindication of the cause for which we fought. To your strength will be given the defense of the Confederate soldier’s good name, the guardianship of his history, the emulation of his virtues, the perpetuation of those principles which he loved and which you love also, and those ideals which made him glorious and which you also cherish.”