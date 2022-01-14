To find whether Greene has reached as many people on those platforms as she did on Twitter, we collected her posts, including the number of likes and shares, on those platforms in the days since her Twitter account was banned. In brief, she did, as you can see in the figures below. We charted the median number of likes per post and the median number of shares per post that Greene has received on each platform since she was thrown off Twitter. The solid horizontal line shows the median engagement (by which we mean likes and shares, respectively) she got on her personal Twitter account before she was banned.