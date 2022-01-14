Her Thursday address, torpedoing one of Biden’s top priorities, was her first extensive Senate speech since early August, according to C-SPAN’s Senate video archives. A month ago, as several moderate Democrats worked with Manchin to try to win his support for a filibuster carve-out, Sinema issued a nighttime statement that rendered those talks moot, reiterating her opposition to any changes to filibuster rules and leaving Democrats short of the 50 votes they need to change the rules.