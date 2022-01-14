But the FBI still has some problems with the bill. The FBI wants the legislation to “say that that information would be shared by CISA simultaneously and unfiltered with the FBI,” Deputy Assistant Director Tonya Ugoretz told our colleague Ellen Naskahima during a Washington Post Live event. FBI leaders tried but failed to get that language into the bill last year. Some supporters of the measure fear companies will oppose the bill if they believe their hacks will be automatically shared with law enforcement.