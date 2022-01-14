Caldwell appeared again on Carlson’s show Thursday night, after the seditious-conspiracy charges were announced. This time, Carlson dug a little deeper into what the government actually alleged, and there was less of a suggestion that Caldwell was just some kindly senior citizen. But Carlson did suggest that the “heavy weapons” the government says Caldwell spoke about having on stand-by for Jan. 6 were potentially oversold — “Do you have Howitzers or anything like that?” — and that perhaps the feds did something wrong by obtaining Caldwell’s encrypted communications.