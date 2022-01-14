SpaceX, a private aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, launched a Ukrainian reconnaissance satellite into orbit this week. Until now, Ukrainian leaders have had to rely on information supplied from foreign governments, and on commercially available satellite imagery. With its own satellite, Ukraine can ensure that space assets are monitoring the strategic areas of greatest importance to its national security and that it receives the imagery in a timelier fashion. Such imagery can provide valuable insights into the overarching scope of Russia’s activities vis-a-vis Ukraine. For example, observation of Russia’s major bases and staging areas could indicate the timing and location of a potential attack.