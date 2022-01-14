This is not how it works on television. There are several important differences between television and writing online. One is impermanence: If you read these words, it’s easy to come back and read them again if you wish to, whereas, on television, most commentary is transitory. Another is density: I can transmit a lot more information in writing than I can by speaking over the same period of time. (You just read the beginning of this paragraph. Now go back and read it out loud. Which was faster?) A third is constraint: If your show is one hour long, you have one hour. That’s it.