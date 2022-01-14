On Wednesday, Senate Democrats unveiled a package of proposed sanctions that would go much further in imposing severe costs on the Russian economy and financial system. The legislation includes sweeping restrictions on Russia’s largest state-owned and private banks, on the country’s sovereign debt and on extractive industries that are key to the Russian economy, such as oil, gas, coal and minerals. In addition, the bill would also restrict Russian access to specialized financial messaging services such as SWIFT (which is a key chokepoint in the global financial infrastructure) and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that carries gas from Russia to Europe.