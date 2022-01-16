As Russians grow increasingly weary of Putin again, Levada surveys show the number of Russians who want him out of office after his current term in once more about to surpass the number who would like him to stay on as president. And in 2024, Russia’s leader faces his most controversial reelection yet, enabled by constitutional changes that would allow him to rule Russia for life. Against this backdrop, the temptation to instigate another conflict in Ukraine may become overpowering.