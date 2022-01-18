What has emerged is a different sort of pandemic, one in which far more people are getting infected but — so far — fewer are dying. Yet there’s a caveat: There have been nearly as many total hospitalizations in the past month as a year ago, largely a function of multiplying the reduced hospitalization rate times a far larger number of infected persons.
Again, it’s useful to consider that reduced risk as a function of multiple factors. Analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that, during the wave of infections spurred by the delta variant last summer and fall, about 690,000 people were hospitalized who might have avoided that fate had they been vaccinated. In that period, more than 160,000 people died who might have lived had they been similarly protected. While the omicron variant appears to better able to evade immune defenses, research suggests that vaccination continues to provide protection against the worst effects of covid-19.
So we see this unusual pattern. If we look at state-level data now relative to the same point in the surge in cases last winter (that began in September 2020) or the delta wave (that began last June), we see that the number of new cases each day is higher now in all 50 states and D.C.
(These surges are pegged to the point at which cases began to increase. The omicron variant wasn’t detected in the country until early December, but cases were already starting to increase, so I used that point in late October as the starting point.)
Despite the common description of the omicron variant as “mild,” the sheer scale of infections has pushed the number of hospitalizations higher. In most states, there are more people hospitalized at this point in the omicron surge than there were last winter or in the delta surge.
This is complicated by the fact that many of those in the hospital are there for reasons other than covid, with an asymptomatic or early case detected only upon arrival at the facility. (I looked at this last week.) It’s not clear whether this is a uniquely common aspect of the pandemic now, compared with last year, so it’s not clear whether the number of hospitalizations now should necessary be discounted relative to where things were in the prior waves.
Looking at a slightly different window, the picture changes. If we compare the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths over the past month with the same period a year ago, there’s a pattern that matches our top-line understanding of the changed pandemic. Cases are up 55 percent across the 50 states and D.C. (The only state where they weren’t was Idaho.) Hospitalizations are down 11 percent, but up in 27 states and D.C. Deaths, though, are down 93 percent, including in all but seven states.
This is a bit apples-to-oranges, as it seems any analysis of pandemic data tends to be. We’re comparing somewhat incomparable periods with different versions of the virus and different baseline protections in the community. But the picture is nonetheless one we’d expect to see, given the nature of omicron. Lots of people are catching it, so many that hospitals are seeing levels of admissions that in many places exceed those seen last year. Yet fewer people are dying.
It’s worth reinforcing: That’s not solely because of omicron but also because of vaccines. It may take years to separate out the role of each in keeping more Americans alive in the past month, but it seems quite safe to say that a situation with both of those factors is preferable to a situation with neither.