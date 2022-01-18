Again, it’s useful to consider that reduced risk as a function of multiple factors. An analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that, during the wave of infections spurred by the delta variant in the summer and fall, about 690,000 people were hospitalized who might have avoided that fate had they been vaccinated. In that period, more than 160,000 people died who might have lived had they been similarly protected. While the omicron variant appears to better able to evade immune defenses, research suggests that vaccination continues to provide protection against the worst effects of the virus.