June 27, 2019: The Supreme Court rejects the effort to add the citizenship question. In a particularly striking rebuke, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote that the justification offered — that the data was needed to enforce the Voting Rights Act — was “contrived.” His decision says evidence showed Ross “was determined to reinstate a citizenship question from the time he entered office” and that the administration “adopted the Voting Rights Act rationale late in the process.” Roberts said it “did so for reasons unknown but unrelated to the VRA.” The decision doesn’t kill the citizenship question once and for all but gives the administration little time to make it work.