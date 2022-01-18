And Biden has plentiful moral appeals at hand. Multiple actors in the crisis have suggested that Ukraine has the right to self-determination, a legal principle guaranteeing peoples the right to freely choose their own sovereignty. White House briefings have reiterated the United States’ “unwavering” commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and “territorial integrity.” NATO noted last week its commitment to the “core principle that each and every nation has the right to choose [its] own path.” It’s possible Biden would rely on this principle to frame his public arguments and directly counter Russia’s claims.