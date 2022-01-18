These swing-district members have argued to House leaders in recent days that holding votes on politically popular provisions in the bill, such as curbing prescription drug costs and extending the child tax credit, would help Democrats survive a potential Republican wave in the midterm elections.
But the potential strategy has prompted concern from some Democrats and climate advocates, who say the party should keep fighting for the entire roughly $2 trillion package, including its $555 billion in climate spending, rather than splintering the bill simply because of the looming midterms.
“Everything in Build Back Better should be done. Frankly, I'm an advocate for the original $3.5 trillion Build Back Better, which, by the way, is spending $350 billion a year. I mean, heck, that's half of what we spend every year subsidizing the fossil fuel industry,” Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), who will face off in a primary against Rep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.) following congressional redistricting, said in a phone interview with The Climate 202 yesterday evening.
“We're sitting here right now having a conversation about inside-the-Beltway politics while the world is on fire,” Casten added. “Shame on us. Forget about voters in the midterms — who gives a crap? How do we look our kids in the eye?”
Faiz Shakir, an adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who managed the senator’s 2020 presidential campaign, said he thinks breaking up BBB would be a “mistake” both for Democrats politically and for the planet.
“If you've moved in a direction of cutting this up where you left climate out, you have failed by definition,” Shakir said in a phone interview yesterday. “You've just failed because climate is an urgent threat to our well-being and our children, and we have this great opportunity in front of us to do something about it.”
The Manchinema factor
Shakir added that Democrats should not break up BBB without bringing the full package to a vote in the Senate, putting moderate Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on record as supporting or opposing the legislation.
“Moving to this piecemeal strategy … would be letting Joe Manchin off the hook,” he said. “If Manchin wants to fight it, let him fight it and let him be on the record. Let him explain to everyone why he has no interest in moving us to a clean-energy future.”
Ellen Sciales, a spokeswoman for the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate group, also stressed that Democrats should not give up on getting Manchin and Sinema's votes.
“The idea of breaking up BBB into smaller bills is a false choice for Democrats,” Sciales said in an email. “Everything in the Build Back Better Act is urgently needed. Democrats have a trifecta right now, and instead of pitting programs and communities against each other, the White House and Senate leaders should figure out a way to bring the last two Senators on board. It’s clear the tactic of negotiating in private is failing, and we’re quickly losing our window of opportunity to act.”
However, at least one senator suggested breaking out the climate provisions mere hours after Manchin announced his opposition to the full package.
“Major climate and clean energy provisions of the Build Back Better Act have largely been negotiated, scored for ten years and financed,” Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) said in a Dec. 19 statement. “Let’s pass these provisions now. We cannot let this moment pass.”
A spokeswoman for Manchin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
'Delay is poison'
Of course, these discussions are purely hypothetical since the piecemeal strategy has not gained buy-in from House or Senate leadership.
In a meeting earlier this month, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) pushed back on the idea of breaking up BBB, which he said still has a chance of passage, “reflecting the continued view of House leadership,” our colleague Marianna writes.
Still, the discussions reflect the reality that Democrats must make difficult choices as they race to pass BBB before the midterms in November — and before Biden's State of the Union address on March 1.
“Climate change is an existential threat and a problem that we've delayed on for decades. Failure is not an option,” Leah Stokes, a professor of environmental policy at the University of California at Santa Barbara, told The Climate 202.
“So I think leadership needs to make tough choices on the social policy parts of the package and figure out what can be passed and pass it as soon as possible, because delay is detrimental to the likelihood that we'll pass this law,” Stokes said. “Delay is poison.”
The power grid
This North Dakota power plant shows how coal holds on in America
Just over a year ago, Coal Creek Station in central North Dakota seemed set to close. The coal-fired power plant had lost $170 million in 2019 as competition from wind and natural gas cut into revenue. Meanwhile, the energy cooperative behind the plant was looking to use the valuable transmission line from the plant for wind energy, capitalizing on some of the most powerful and sustained winds in the country, The Post’s Joshua Partlow reports.
But then, state officials rallied around the plant. McClean County, where the plant stands, passed zoning rules blocking wind power projects from accessing the coal plant transmission line and added a two-year moratorium on solar projects. Neighboring Mercer County blocked new wind energy projects.
A politically connected North Dakota energy firm, Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp., also stepped in to purchase Coal Creek Station, despite never owning a coal-fired power plant. The company promised to pursue carbon capture and sequestration at some point in the future, although critics point out that the company has no experience with the technology.
The sale of Coal Creek “illuminates the United States’ halting transition to renewables,” Joshua writes. “Even in places such as North Dakota, where supply and demand align with clean energy, culture and politics pose major obstacles.”
Pressure points
Supporters of solar geoengineering seek to build support
The prospect of dimming the sun to counteract the effects of runaway global warming has been bandied around for decades, but it has garnered pushback from groups that say the technology is too risky and distracts from the need to cut emissions, Reuters’s Alister Doyle reports.
Last year, a prominent Harvard University-led test of solar geoengineering technology, set to take place in Sweden, ran into an obstacle when Indigenous groups objected, saying the technology violated their principles of living in harmony with nature. And last week, a group of more than 60 climate scientists and governance experts launched an appeal for an “international non-use agreement on solar geoengineering.”
As the effects of global warming grow, however, backers of geoengineering are turning to international climate diplomacy to advance their cause. In particular, they are pushing to ensure that geoengineering is discussed for the first time at the U.N. General Assembly next year.
Extreme events
A recent volcanic eruption is unlikely to affect the climate
Solar geoengineering seeks to mimic the global temperature-cutting effects that occur during some volcanic eruptions, when ash clouds out the sun. But the eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano in the southwest Pacific on Saturday, which triggered a tsunami and sent ash 100,000 feet high, will probably not have a noticeable climate impact, The Post’s Matthew Cappucci reports.
Volcanic eruptions can release enormous amounts of sulfur dioxide and aerosols that, in large enough quantities, can cool the Earth and work to snuff out a La Niña pattern. But climate experts say the magnitude of its release was not big enough to have a measurable effect.
The global climate
Ecuador is creating a new ‘highway’ for sea life
Ecuador announced Friday that it will curb fishing in more than 20,000 square miles of ocean to the northeast of the Galápagos, in an effort to protect migrating sea animals, The Post’s Dino Grandoni reports.
Sharks, whales, sea turtles and manta rays teem in these waters. Like the renowned naturalist Charles Darwin, who spent only five weeks in the Galápagos, many of these creatures are transient, regularly migrating to nearby islands.
“It’s like creating a new highway for them to travel,” Gustavo Manrique, Ecuador’s minister of environment, water and ecological transition, said of the new effort.
On the Hill
Here’s what we’ve got on tap this week:
On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public hearing on the definition of “Waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act. The definition, which determines which waters are federally protected, could have major implications for development projects.
On Wednesday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will hold a hearing on the security and reliability of natural gas pipelines. Also on Wednesday, the House Natural Resources Committee will hold a markup on several wildlife and conservation bills.
On Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will meet again for a hearing on the energy effects of cryptocurrency. Also on Thursday, the House Natural Resources Committee Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a remote oversight hearing titled, “What More Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Leasing Means for Achieving U.S. Climate Targets.”
Viral
