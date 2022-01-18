To find out, we examined the individual roll-call votes of House Republicans regarding the two electoral objections. (House Democrats unanimously opposed both efforts.) We checked for several factors that might have influenced their decisions: the members’ personal attributes, like race, gender and ideological tendencies, and their districts’ attributes, including its partisan makeup, as well as Trump’s popularity (based on his 2020 vote share) in that district and its proportion of non-White citizens. We then used a regression model to analyze which of these potential influences was most likely to relate to their vote.