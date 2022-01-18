It’s crunch time for Dems to deliver on their health care promises
In 2020, Democrats pledged a slew of health-care changes if voters would just give them Congress and the White House. Now, the party is feeling pressure to deliver on its promises.
Democrats campaigned on an ambitious agenda: beefing up Obamacare, increasing health-care access to the nation’s most vulnerable and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. A year later, there’s increasing concern within the party about what falling short on those long-standing goals could mean for this year’s midterm elections.
- “It has been a concern for us,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told The Health 202. “You can see it with the number of Democrats in vulnerable districts across the country who want to be able to go back and tell people that we’ve lowered their costs for child care, for pre-K, for elder care, for drug pricing, for health care.”
It’s a lesson in campaign promises meeting the reality of governing — particularly with slim congressional majorities. President Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social spending bill includes an array of Democrats’ health-care policy ambitions, but the package’s prospects remain in peril after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he couldn't vote for it.
Democrats are cognizant that the legislation represents their best opportunity to further expand health care and make changes to the complex system in more than a decade. And they won’t get any help from Republicans, whose biggest legislative effort on health care has been trying — and failing — to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Build Back Better — Again?
The midterms won’t be won and lost on health care alone. The economy and the coronavirus pandemic are likely to be top issues for voters this year, as cases surge to record levels and the White House grapples with the highest rate of inflation in four decades.
Yet, Democrats view health care as energizing to their base.
- “I prefer to think of it not as a negative, ‘Oh, we’re doomed if we don’t get these things done,’ but as a real groundswell if we can get these things passed,” said Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.), one of the House’s vulnerable members, told The Health 202. “People want to know that the people they elect can get things done that are going to make a difference in the lives of ordinary citizens.”
Congressional leaders and the White House insist they haven’t given up on their sweeping social spending package, known as the Build Back Better Act. Some Democrats and lobbyists contend they see a potential path forward as the party rethinks the shape of the package — and are quick to note that many of the health-care provisions remain popular within the party.
But if Democrats fail?
- “It would not only be a lost opportunity from a policy perspective, but it would be a significant detriment to Democrats’ ability to score some important political points for policies that the public cares about,” said Chris Jennings, a longtime Democratic health policy consultant who worked in the White House during the Clinton and Obama years.
Meanwhile, the party’s Senate campaign arm maintains Democrats have a strong health-care record to run on — and a “clear contrast to make against Republican candidates.” Democrats passed Biden’s coronavirus pandemic package on a party-line vote last spring, which included new financial help for many who get coverage on Obamacare’s individual marketplaces. Republicans plan to argue Democrats are pushing for government-run health care.
What's next
After months of fierce intraparty debates, the House passed the social spending bill back in November. But it’s since lagged in the Senate, and some lawmakers say they’re crafting contingency plans in case it stalls.
- Some House frontliners — a group of the chamber’s most vulnerable Democrats — discussed introducing stand-alone bills in private conversations over the holidays, according to Wild. (our colleague Marianna Sotomayor had a deep dive on this strategy yesterday.)
- Others, like Jayapal, are analyzing what the Biden administration could do through executive action, especially around drug pricing.
But still, Democrats’ urgency to act on the economic package will only grow as campaign season gets closer and closer. (Read the full story out yesterday here.)
In the courts
Challenge to Texas abortion ban sees another setback
A Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks will remain in effect after a federal appeals court on Monday refused to return the case to a judge who had previously blocked the law.
Instead, the appeals court ruled 2-to-1 to transfer the case to the Texas Supreme Court, claiming that the move would avoid “creating needless friction” with the state court over the interpretation of the law. The move means that the dispute could remain in limbo for months, during which time the abortion ban will remain in effect, The Post’s Ann E. Marimow reports.
Coronavirus
Walensky faces scrutiny over Covid-19 messaging, agency burnout
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has sought to reshape the agency's messaging after coming under fire for confusing public health guidance. A trio of stories out this weekend dove inside the agency she's been charged with overseeing for nearly a year.
- The Wall Street Journal had an on the record interview with Walensky where she acknowledged she should have been clearer that the agency’s pandemic guidance would evolve. “I think what I have not conveyed is the uncertainty in a lot of these situations,” Walensky said.
- The New York Times tackled a key question for an agency known for being methodical: What happens when decisions need to be made with scant data?
- Politico chronicled exhaustion and low morale among CDC officials on the pandemic response team.
ICYMI: CDC says N95s offer better protection
On Friday, the CDC provided its most explicit guidance on the superior protection of N95 masks compared to cloth coverings and other masks. But the agency stopped short of recommending that people opt for N95s traditionally worn by health care professionals, The Post’s Lena H. Sun reports.
This comes after the agency earlier last week considered stronger language around KN95 and N95 masks. The latest agency guidance ranks the level of protection offered by different masks and how they should be used.
- Loosely-woven cloth masks, the CDC says, offer the least protection.
- Surgical masks offer more protection, but must be well-fitting without gaps on the sides.
- K95s also offer more protection, although the agency cautions that there are poor-quality versions of these masks on the market.
- The highest level of protection comes from N95 masks, which are approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
The agency says specially labeled surgical N95s should be reserved for medical workers. However, certain workers regularly interacting with people who don’t consistently wear masks may want to use N95 or KN95 masks, as might someone caring for an immunocompromised or sick person.
False negatives from covid rapid tests cause frustration
Some Americans have relied on rapid antigen tests to gather with friends and family, only to be dismayed when they later test positive on PCR tests, The Post's Katie Shepherd reports.
Public health officials never expected antigen tests to be as sensitive as PCR tests, and there's some preliminary evidence that they may have reduced sensitivity to omicron compared to other variants.
The good news: Two newly authorized tests coming onto the market as soon as this month from Roche and Siemens Healthineers work well in detecting omicron.
Here′s what else you need to know:
- Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tested positive for the coronavirus this weekend and will work remotely while isolating, The Post’s Amy Goldstein reports.
- Many nations are giving up on defeating covid-19 and are instead trying to find ways to live with it. Few countries, besides China, are still pursuing a “zero-covid” strategy. But some experts fear the pendulum will swing too far toward relaxing restrictions, The Post’s Joel Achenbach reports.
Agency alert
On the move: Jesse Cross-Call is moving to the HHS Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs. Cross-Call has spent more than a decade at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, where he most recently served as the director of state Medicaid strategy.
Jesse Cross-Call's announcement
In other health news
A look at the nation’s first supervised consumption sites: The Post’s Meryl Kornfield takes a deep-dive into new sites monitoring those who use illegal drugs in two nondescript commercial buildings in New York City. Supervised consumption sites have been the subject of political battles for years. Proponents say that they are a practical measure to save lives. But the federal government has not yet endorsed these sites, though the Biden administration’s silence isn’t expected to halt potential sites supported by local officials.
Daybook
On tap this week:
Wednesday, a House Rules subcommittee will discuss preparing for future pandemics.
Thursday marks the first full year of Biden’s presidency.
Thursday also kicks off the two-day meeting of the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission, a nonpartisan legislative branch agency. The agenda includes recommendations to improve vaccine access and an update on restarting Medicaid eligibility redeterminations.
Friday anti-abortion advocates will gather in Washington, D.C., for the 49th annual March for Life, which protests the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision.
Sugar rush
