- “In a 2-to-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily transferred the case to the Texas Supreme Court, a step requested by state officials that could leave the dispute in limbo for months.”
On the Hill
Jan. 6 panel grapples with whether to subpoena some of their own
To subpoena or not to subpoena: The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is in the middle of a pivotal debate over how aggressively to seek cooperation from key witnesses who are resisting providing testimony to the committee, including several members of Congress and former vice president Mike Pence.
Whether the committee will move to subpoena GOP lawmakers who have rejected the committee’s requests to voluntarily cooperate is still TBD. In the meantime, committee investigators are evaluating and researching the practical and legal questions surrounding the issue — ranging from concerns over timing and constitutionality to political backlash, according to a deep dive from Tom Hamburger, Josh Dawsey and Jackie from over the weekend.
Lawmakers' cautious approach to subpoenaing their own marks a shift from previous committee actions. Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has publicly expressed reservations about wading into unprecedented territory with GOP lawmakers. “If we subpoena them and they choose not to come, I’m not aware of a real vehicle that we can force compliance,” Thompson told ABC News last month.
- “It’s virgin snow here … there is not a lot of precedent,” a source on the committee told Tom, adding that “timing overlays everything we do.” The committee is trying to finish its work by September to prevent the findings from being seen as interfering with the November midterms, per the source.
What came before
Investigators have also been working to identify some precedent for subpoenaing sitting members, according to two committee sources. One example they’ve homed in on is the House Ethics Committee’s two-year long probe into former Rep. Charles B. Rangel (D-N.Y.)'s personal finances. Rangel, who was ultimately found guilty on 11 ethics charges, was subpoenaed by the investigative subcommittee after refusing repeated requests for a forensic accountant’s report and other documents.
Rob Walker, a former chief counsel and staff director for both the Senate and House ethics committees and a former federal prosecutor, said while he believes the committee has the authority to subpoena members, there’s a “colorable argument that when the House is undertaking the activity of looking at the conduct of its own members, they should follow the process that’s in place, which is the ethics process.”
Although the committee has a fact-finding — not a disciplinary — mission, members being subpoenaed could take a different view, Walker said:
- “They might argue that the inquiry could have negative consequences for them, whether politically or otherwise, and therefore it’s tantamount to a quasi-disciplinary setting,” he said. “If that is the case, they could have an argument that the House has set up procedures in the ethics committee to compel process and cooperation.”
A former top Democrat who worked on a number of House oversight investigations remembers the few subpoenas for sitting lawmakers coming from the ethics committee. But the person argued the nature of this investigation makes this “different” because of “the magnitude of what's happened — the attack on the Capitol and democracy.”
- “My inclination would be to try to get the information from the members because a lot of people feel as if this amounted to treason,” the source told The Early. “If any actions amounted to treason, it's incomprehensible they would not share it with the committee.”
Some members the committee have already assumed a more aggressive posture. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN last week that there is “nothing preventing the committee from taking” the step to subpoena lawmakers, dismissing the idea that sitting lawmakers are protected by the Constitution, which states “for any Speech or Debate in either House,” lawmakers in Congress “shall not be questioned in any other Place.”
There's a fear that any litigation could delay the committee’s work for months. But Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore, said the Supreme Court could speed up the process if it grants an expedited review, as it did in a recent case involving coronavirus vaccine mandates.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the latest lawmaker to reject the committee's request to voluntarily cooperate. McCarthy “was quite forthcoming in the days after the attack about his conversations with Trump,” our colleague Amber Phillips reported last week. But now, “he is claiming ignorance about much of this.” There are likely other GOP lawmakers committee staff might also be interested in speaking with directly.
Former New York City Police commissioner Bernie Kerik was asked about his interactions with members of Congress, along with whether he had contact with two Republican lawmakers from Arizona in particular — Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Andy Biggs (Ariz.) — during his marathon interview last week, according to a source familiar with the committee's questioning.
Vulnerable House Democrats urge leadership to break up Build Back Better
Build Back Separately: “House Democrats running for reelection in competitive districts, facing increasingly long odds of surviving a potential Republican wave, have confronted party leaders in recent days with demands for a new midterm strategy,” our colleague Marianna Sotomayor reports.
- “Among the requests of these so-called ‘front-liner’ Democrats is to break up President Biden’s sprawling Build Back Better spending bill that has stalled in the Senate amid opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and hold votes on a series of politically popular provisions that would appeal to centrist voters and core Democrats alike.”
- “These members have argued to top House leaders in recent days — so far, to no avail — that holding votes on narrow measures such as curbing prescription drug costs and extending the child tax credit would help Democrats make a case that they can improve voters’s lives economically despite soaring inflation and other issues that have dragged down Biden’s approval ratings.”
- “We have to do something, even if it’s just one thing like universal pre-K and universal child care. We have to do something politically to A: Give us something to run on, and B: We won’t be in power for a while,” one senior Democratic aide to a front-line member told Sotomayor.
The campaign
Tensions brew between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump over potential 2024 matchup
Will the real King of Florida please stand up? “For months, Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north,” the New York Times’s Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman write.
- “Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.”
- “‘The magic words,’ Trump has said to several associates and advisers.”
- “That long-stewing resentment burst into public view recently in a dispute over a seemingly unrelated topic: Covid policies.”
“At its core, the dispute amounts to a stand-in for the broader challenge confronting Republicans at the outset of midterm elections. They are led by a defeated former president who demands total fealty, brooks no criticism and is determined to sniff out, and then snuff out, any threat to his control of the party.”
- “That includes the 43-year-old DeSantis, who has told friends he believes Trump’s expectation that he bend the knee is asking too much. That refusal has set up a generational clash and a test of loyalty in the de facto capital of today’s GOP, one watched by Republicans elsewhere who’ve ridden to power on Trump’s coattails.”
The Data
The new Great Migration, visualized: “The percentage of Black Americans who live in the South has been increasing since 1990, and the biggest gains have been in the region’s large urban areas,” our colleagues Emmanuel Felton, John D. Harden and Kevin Schaul report.
- “To understand the reasons behind this new Great Migration, The Post interviewed Black Americans across three Southern states — Georgia, North Carolina and Texas — who had moved to the South in recent decades. Like many of those who moved during the original Great Migration, the primary driver of their decisions to leave home was economic.”
- “Some were hesitant about moving South, recalling the horror stories of racial terror told to them by their elders. They all found that racism existed in both the North and South, but for some, the larger concentrations of Black people in the South provided additional safety.”
- “In all cases, they moved in search of something better, but looking back, none felt like they’d found the promised land — at least not yet.”
The Media
What we’re reading:
- Blue vest and Trump cutout greet Youngkin in Virginia gubernatorial pranks. By The Post’s Laura Vozzella.
- Youngkin tells lawmakers to ‘turn the page’ and better serve Virginia’s people. By the Richmond-Times Dispatch’s Mel Leonor and Patrick Wilson.
- Senate Democrats press ahead with debate on voting rights bill. By the New York Times’s Catie Edmondson.
- Russia thins out its embassy in Ukraine, a possible clue to Putin’s next move. By the New York Times’s Michael Schwirtz and David E. Sanger.
- CDC director aims to improve covid-19 messaging, data collection. By the Wall Street Journal’s Sarah Toy.
[Belated] MLK Day reeeads:
- ICYMI: Martin Luther King Jr. and the unfinished work of abolishing poverty. By The Nation’s John Nichols.
- CNN Opinion: We want legislation, not celebration. By Martin Luther King, III and Arndrea Waters King.
Viral
On Monday, NYT Magazine's Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of the bestselling book, ‘The 1619 Project,’ "posted a Twitter thread explaining that she was invited to give a speech about Dr. King, only to have a small number of members of the group hosting her claiming that her presence dishonored the Civil Rights icon," HuffPost's David Moye writes.
The thread:
“Hannah-Jones decided the best response would be to quote Dr. King accurately, by reading excerpts from his speeches without mentioning it explicitly.”
“And, whew, child, it was AMAZING,” she said.
Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @jaxalemany and @theodoricmeyer.