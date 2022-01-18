That altered understanding is behind conservatives’ condemnation of President Woodrow Wilson for having taken away our “freedom to drink” — even though Wilson vetoed the Volstead Act, which enforced Prohibition. It also explains why liberals blame “moralizing” conservative evangelicals, even though there was no religious political awakening in the Progressive Era. Both see Prohibition as an infringement of liberties, forgetting how its protagonists saw it as a means to protect freedom.