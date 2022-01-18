Thompson’s statement added, “We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”
Giuliani and Epshteyn were part of the group of Trump advisers who coalesced at a “command center” at the Willard Hotel in the lead up to the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse and the counting of electoral votes, The Washington Post reported.
In a letter transmitting notice of the subpoenas, Thompson cites Giuliani’s involvement in seeking to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results, his urging of Trump to seize voting machines across the country, and his contact with Trump in the days ahead of Jan. 6 “regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election.”
Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said Tuesday he will review the subpoena but notes there are significant legal barriers to Giuliani providing information related to his work.
“It should be obvious, even to a non-lawyer like Bennie Thompson, that besides executive privilege we have attorney-client privilege and to my knowledge Donald Trump hasn’t waived that privilege,” Costello said in a statement to The Post. “The reality is that this is just more political theater from the committee.”
Thompson’s letter to Epshteyn references his presence at the Willard Hotel in the days leading up to Jan. 6, along with his participation on a call with Trump on the morning of Jan. 6 where options were discussed to delay the certification of election results.
Ephshteyn, who has also worked as a pro-Trump TV pundit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a letter accompanying the committee’s subpoena to Ellis, Thompson notes her involvement in preparing and circulating two memos “purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors.”
The committee is also seeking a deposition from Powell, as well as documents related to her claims of election fraud on behalf of the former president. Powell raised millions off her efforts to reverse the election results. Federal prosecutors last fall demanded the financial records of multiple fundraising organizations she founded to pay for election litigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.