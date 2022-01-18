Siena’s having strange luck with its poll releases. It dropped its December numbers right as Attorney General Letitia James (D) was quitting the race for governor, and it released this data the day that de Blasio announced he would not seek political office this year. The James decision helped Hochul, who was supported by 35 percent of self-identified “liberal” Democrats in December, and is backed by 49 percent of them now. Black voters are still skeptical of Hochul, supporting James over her in December, and supporting the theoretical de Blasio campaign in this poll by a 36-26 point margin. Williams, who narrowly lost the 2018 lieutenant governor primary to Hochul, is the only Black candidate in the race, with a 60 percent favorable rating among Black voters, and stands to gain the most from de Blasio's exit. Suozzi, who entered the race a week before James left it, has yet to find a constituency, and runs strongest — with 9 percent support — in the New York suburbs.