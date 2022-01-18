More problematic was Biden’s habit of suggesting that America’s furious partisan hostility would wane as president. He’d made a similar pledge a decade ago, suggesting that the Republican “fever” would break after the 2012 election. It didn’t then, and his calm assurances that he’d be able to lower the temperature in Washington once elected proved similarly inaccurate. Here, too, the failure is heavily a function of his political opponents, with right-wing media casting his presidency in often misleading terms. (As I wrote in November 2020, his defeat of Trump was not a defeat of his more intransigent opponent: those who earn money and attention from elevating dishonest right-wing rhetoric.) Biden spoke repeatedly of building unity and advocating an agenda embraced by most Americans, of lowering temperatures and shifting the presidency to the background. That was always going to be difficult in a world where there is an enormous media ecosystem in which he has no influence where casting his presidency as a failure triggers reward mechanisms.