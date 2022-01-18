1. The change to the filibuster for the debt ceiling was temporary. Senators agreed to do it just once. The next time the Treasury Department needs Congress to raise the debt limit so it can pay the nation’s bills, it could face a filibuster. By contrast, to get rid of the filibuster to pass voting rights, Democrats would need to change the rules so that any legislation, now or in the future, regarding voting or election changes is filibuster-proof. That has prompted Sinema to warn that when Republicans get back in power, they could pass national voting-restriction bills over Democrats’ objections.