We then examined their city council’s racial demographics over at least four elections, including the first election after the one of the paired cities had shifted to district elections and the previous three elections before that transition. We went several election cycles back to be able to see whether any changes were the result of long-term trends rather than prompted by the CVRA. For example, midsize Madera in central California shifted to district elections in 2014, while the city we paired it with, Apple Valley, did not. To ensure that any difference between the two came from the CVRA, we looked back to see whether Madera’s city council had already been diversifying in the years before its shift. The answer: No. Our analysis found that each city in the pair had about the same ratio of White to non-White council members each year until one of them changed to district elections — and things changed.