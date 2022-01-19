A year or so ago, it was not a given that the Democratic Party would be this forceful on changes to the filibuster. President Biden wasn’t on board for much of his campaign; he opposed getting rid of the filibuster during the presidential primary when other candidates embraced it, only to open the door a crack after he won the primary: “It’s going to depend on how obstreperous they become. But I think you’re going to just have to take a look at it.”