Now, in the version of the bill stalled in the Senate, the child tax credit is extended for only one year, while the universal pre-K and affordable care programs only last six years. A plan to provide Obamacare tax credits to low-income people in states that did not expand Medicaid would run for four years. Such maneuvers reduce the top-line number, but they also mean lawmakers would soon face pressure to extend the programs when they expire. (The framework also includes substantial spending on green-energy programs.)