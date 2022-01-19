Here’s what to know:
Biden recognizes 'there is a lot more to do to finish the job,' White House communications director says
Biden believes that he has “laid down a foundation for progress” during his first year in office but will also acknowledge at his news conference Wednesday that far more work needs to be done, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said.
“He’s had enormous success in this first year, but he would also be the first to say there is a lot more to do to finish the job, to get the virus under control, to bring prices down,” Bedingfield said during an appearance on CNN on Wednesday. “You’re going to hear from him on all of this this afternoon.”
Though much of Biden’s legislative agenda is stalled, Bedingfield cited two earlier victories: a major coronavirus relief package and an infrastructure bill that passed with bipartisan support.
Pressed on whether Biden believes there is anything he should do better, Bedingfield said he remains “laser focused” on the pandemic and the economy.
“He would be the first to say we’re not where we need to be on either,” she said.
She declined to say whether Biden is considering breaking up his “Build Back Better” agenda, which is now stalled in the Senate, into smaller bills that might be easier to pass
Biden muscled through the highest number of federal judges in the first year of a presidency in four decades
Biden nominated and won confirmation on the highest number of federal judges in the first year of a presidency in four decades, rapidly filling vacancies at a clip that outpaces his predecessor with judicial picks from a diverse range of racial, gender and professional backgrounds.
The pace reflects an urgency from the Biden White House and Democratic senators to make up ground lost to Republicans who prioritized filling the judiciary with conservatives, putting in place more than 230 judges during the Trump presidency.
Analysis: One-third of Biden's ambassador nominees, so far, are campaign 'bundlers'
When he was running for president, Biden pledged that no ambassadors in his administration would secure their jobs because they had given to his campaign.
“I’m going to appoint the best people possible,” Biden said in 2019. “Nobody, in fact, will be appointed by me based on anything they contributed.”
Nearly a year into his presidency, though, Biden has nominated 25 former “bundlers” — those who raised at least $100,000 for his campaign — and their spouses as ambassadors. They represent 29 percent of his ambassadorial nominees — a higher share of bundler-ambassadors than George W. Bush or Barack Obama nominated in their first years in office, according to a Post analysis of data from the Partnership for Public Service, OpenSecrets and Biden’s campaign.
Today's news conference is a rare event for Biden
When Biden steps up to a lectern in the East Room of the White House in front of a roomful of reporters Wednesday, he will be playing a presidential game of catch-up that many say he has no desire to win.
A year into his presidency, Biden’s 4 p.m. news conference will be just his second on U.S. soil and his sixth overall, according to historians who track interactions between presidents and the press. When solo, joint and foreign news conferences are factored in, Biden has held fewer than Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush during their first 365 days in office.
Such formal events have decreased as the stakes for Biden have increased, dating back to his days on the campaign trail, when his speeches were snipped into more abbreviated affairs as Biden took the lead in the presidential primaries.
The long slide: Inside Biden's declining popularity as he struggles with multiple crises
The second week of August began as a time for vacation for Biden and some of his team. Then Afghanistan imploded. The reports out of Kabul were harrowing: Images of desperate Afghan nationals clinging to U.S. military airplanes leaving the country and, days later, a suicide bombing at a gate to the airport that killed 13 U.S. troops.
Addressing the nation on Aug. 16, Biden defended his decision to leave Afghanistan but acknowledged that the Taliban takeover of the country “did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.” Administration officials and allies publicly argued there was no good way to exit a war that had been lost years ago, and privately said that within a few weeks, most Americans — who largely supported the decision to bring U.S. troops home from the 20-year conflict — would forget about the messy process.
White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks starting next week
The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for adults free of charge at thousands of pharmacies and other locations starting next week, a White House official said.
With the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus spurring record levels of infections and hospitalizations, public health experts have repeatedly said masking, especially with superior-quality products, is an important tool to control spread of the airborne virus.
The distribution of the masks is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, said the White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.
N.Y. attorney general alleges Trump's business inflated property values, wealth statements
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged on Tuesday that former president Donald Trump’s business inflated the value of his properties and misstated his personal worth in representations to lenders, insurance brokers and other players in his real estate empire.
James, a Democrat who is leading a civil probe into Trump and his business, spelled out the claims in a late court filing Tuesday, offered in support of her effort to see Trump and his adult children deposed under oath.
In a nearly 160-page filing, James cited multiple examples of Trump allegedly lending his signature to financial statements that estimated the worth of properties in the Trump Organization portfolio and the value of his own fortune — estimates that James’s team has long suggested were misleading and potentially key to taking legal action against the Manhattan-based company.
Emily's List says it will no longer endorse Sen. Sinema as she holds firm on filibuster
Emily’s List, the national group that backs female Democrats who support abortion rights, said Tuesday that it will no longer endorse Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) because she opposes changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation.
In a Senate floor speech last week, Sinema said she would not support changing the chamber’s rules allowing a minority of senators to block legislation. The speech by Sinema, as well as a statement from Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), appeared to deliver a fatal blow to efforts by the White House and fellow Democrats to push through voting rights legislation that Republicans overwhelmingly oppose.
Analysis: Biden faces the time-to-retool news conference on eve of first anniversary
Biden holds his first news conference of 2022 on Wednesday, a question-and-answer session against the backdrop of Democrats’ deepening angst about their party’s fortunes in the midterm elections and pressure for the White House to embrace, or at least announce, a course-correction. It’s not at all clear they will get either.
He is bound to be asked about major headlines — Russian antagonism toward Ukraine, North Korean missile launches, natural disasters, supply chain disruptions and the like. And he is likely to be pressed about whether he plans a staffing shake-up or, in a time-honored tactic of dubious effectiveness, a change in communications strategy.
A year ago, Biden unveiled a 200-page plan to defeat covid. He has struggled to deliver on some key promises.
Biden entered office a year ago this week, staking his presidency on defeating the coronavirus pandemic with a battle plan hailed for its scope and specificity.
“Our nation continues to experience the darkest days of the pandemic,” the White House declared in its national pandemic strategy, released Jan. 21, 2021, Biden’s first full day as president. “Businesses are closing, hospitals are full, and families are saying goodbye to their loved ones remotely.”
Yet after a period when Biden’s vaccination focus appeared to be paying off, many of those problems have roared back as the delta variant, and then omicron, tore across the country. Once again, doctors and nurses are pleading for relief, as hospitalizations set new daily records and more facilities move to ration care. Many Americans say they’re confused by government pronouncements and losing faith in the agencies handling the response. Essential workers in packing plants, food service and emergency response say they still feel endangered by a virus that Biden had vowed to control.
Senate Republican opposition has stymied Biden's progress filling top government jobs
One year into Biden’s presidency, hundreds of key federal government positions remain unfilled as Senate Republicans have delayed confirming his nominees. As of Jan. 19, 4 in 10 Biden nominees were waiting on Senate confirmation.
President Biden put forward more nominees in his first year than President Donald Trump and about as many as President George W. Bush and Barack Obama. But it took on average 103 days for the Senate to confirm a Biden nominee, compared with 100 days for Trump, 80 for Obama and just 48 for Bush.
The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service are tracking nominees for roughly 800 positions, including Cabinet secretaries, chief financial officers, general counsels, ambassadors and other critical leadership positions.