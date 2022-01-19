On the eve of his first anniversary in office, President Biden on Wednesday is holding his first formal news conference in months, seeking to highlight his administration’s progress amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a stalled legislative agenda in Congress and a showdown with Russia over Ukraine.

Shortly after the 4 p.m. news conference in the White House’s East Room, Biden is all but certain to face a defeat in the Senate on advancing voting rights legislation. Meanwhile, in a court filing late Tuesday, the New York attorney general alleged that former president Donald Trump’s business inflated the value of his properties and misstated his personal worth.

Here’s what to know:

  • A year into his presidency, Biden’s news conference is just his second on U.S. soil and his sixth overall, according to historians who track interactions between presidents and the press.
  • In a nearly 160-page filing, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) cited multiple examples of Trump signing allegedly misleading financial statements that estimated the worth of properties in the Trump Organization portfolio and the value of his own fortune.
  • The House committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, issued subpoenas Tuesday to members of Trump’s outside legal team who pursued and disseminated unfounded claims of mass election fraud.