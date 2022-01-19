Here’s what to know:
Congressional Black Caucus members deliver message to Senate: ‘We’ll fight to the very end’Return to menu
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus walked over to the Senate on Wednesday afternoon to deliver a message as they press senators to change the filibuster and pass voting rights bills.
“Our message is clear that the Congressional Black Caucus is taking a leadership [role] on legislative issues. Voting rights is the core of our priorities,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), the chairwoman of the caucus, as the group made its way to the other side of the Capitol.
“So today we’re letting the nation know that we’ll fight to the very end,” she added.
McConnell declines to lay out GOP congressional agenda, days after governor suggests the plan is to block BidenReturn to menu
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined to lay out his party’s congressional agenda Wednesday, a day after a Republican governor suggested that the party’s plan for now is to block as much of Biden’s agenda as possible.
“That is a very good question,” McConnell said when asked by reporters what the Republican Senate agenda would be if the party retakes the majority during this year’s midterm elections. “I’ll let you know when we take it back.”
McConnell’s blunt reply was in response to concerns expressed by New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who in an interview with the Washington Examiner said he decided against running for a Senate seat because nearly every Republican senator he met with told him the party’s game plan mainly consisted of blocking the Democrats’ agenda until they “hopefully” win the presidency in 2024.
“They were all, for the most part, content with the speed at which they weren’t doing anything,” said Sununu, who disappointed many national Republicans after choosing to run for a fourth term as governor instead of a Senate seat. “It was very clear that we just have to hold the line for two years. OK, so I’m just going to be a roadblock for two years. That’s not what I do.”
Sununu said he was further “bothered” by how Senate Republicans were unable to tell him why they didn’t “get stuff done” in 2017 and 2018, when they were in control of the White House and the Senate.
“Crickets. Yeah, crickets,” Sununu said. “They had no answer.”
GOP senators urge Biden to take stronger action to prevent Russia from invading UkraineReturn to menu
Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees Wednesday had stern words for Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Biden to take stronger action to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. Biden will probably be questioned at his news conference Wednesday afternoon about what the United States will do to stop Russian aggression.
“Diplomacy has gone on for a long time,” Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho) said, noting that Putin has continued to demand assurances that Ukraine and other countries not be admitted to NATO. “To Putin, I would say: You have no control over this whatsoever. This is in the hands of the Ukrainian people. It’s in the hands of NATO as to who gets in and who does not.”
The GOP news conference came just after a bipartisan delegation of senators traveled to Ukraine over the weekend to reassure leaders in Kyiv that the United States stood with them, amid a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine.
The delegation included Democratic Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Chris Murphy (Conn.), Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), along with Republican Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio), Kevin Cramer (N.D.) and Roger Wicker (Miss.). The delegation had a video call with Biden on Wednesday morning to brief him on their trip.
In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden met virtually with the bipartisan group and “commended the strong history of support for Ukraine from both sides of the aisle, and agreed to keep working closely with Congress as the administration prepares to impose significant consequences in response to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”
Republicans who supported Voting Rights Act now oppose bill Democrats say would strengthen its provisionsReturn to menu
In 2006, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had nothing but praise for a bill to reauthorize the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was enacted to combat the racist voting laws of the Jim Crow era.
“One of my favorite sayings that many of us use from time to time is, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ ” McConnell said on the Senate floor in July of that year before the Senate passed the bill 98-0. “This is a good piece of legislation that has served an important purpose over many, many years. … And this landmark piece of legislation will continue to make a difference not only in the South but for all of America and for all of us, whether we are African Americans or not.”
Democrats argue that, in recent years, the conservative-led Supreme Court did what McConnell advised against: “fixed” what wasn’t broken. In response, they have proposed restoring and strengthening the parts of the law struck down by the court that gave the Justice Department the ability to block or aggressively challenge changes to voting laws in mostly Southern states to prevent voter discrimination.
McConnell has no praise for those efforts.
Republicans protest House Intelligence Committee’s coronavirus testing requestReturn to menu
An earlier version of this story stated that the coronavirus testing was being required, rather than requested.
Rep. Michael R. Turner (Ohio), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday that he and other GOP members will not comply with a new coronavirus testing request by the panel’s chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).
In many industries, employees are required by their employers to undergo regular coronavirus testing. Journalists who cover the White House, for instance, must be tested before entering the White House grounds, regardless of their vaccination status.
At a House Republican leadership news conference Wednesday morning, Turner said he and other Republican lawmakers oppose the requested testing for Intelligence Committee members at a time when many in the United States are having difficulty obtaining tests.
“While Americans struggle to just get basic access to testing … Chairman Schiff believes that members of Congress should be tested just to show up for work. The American public does not have this privilege, and we will not comply,” Turner said.
A House Intelligence Committee official noted that Schiff’s request that all members and staff get tested before a scheduled Thursday meeting was not mandatory.
“The Committee does not intend to confirm compliance with this request, but given the current high rate of infections and the necessity of conducting classified hearings in a confined space, the Chairman believes everyone should choose to prioritize the health and safety of all attendees,” the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said in an email.
What is the talking filibuster?Return to menu
Senate Democrats aren’t trying to get rid of the filibuster entirely for their voting rights bill. It’s more accurate to say that they are trying to weaken the filibuster by making it resemble more of a talking filibuster.
The talking filibuster is exactly what it sounds like: a return to the old-school way of filibustering that requires senators hold the Senate floor with speeches to stop legislation from moving forward. Since about the 1970s, senators have been able to signal their desire to filibuster without actually having to filibuster. This became known as the silent filibuster, and the threat of one was good enough to block legislation that didn’t have 60 votes.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) has, at times, expressed openness to a return to the talking filibuster. The idea would make the filibuster less common because it would be more painful for the minority party to execute.
Biden has been on board with this change pretty much since he got in office.
“I don’t think you have to eliminate the filibuster,” he said in March to ABC News. “I think you have to do it like we did in the Senate back in the old days … and that is you had to stand up and command the floor.”
But the talking filibuster has its downsides for Democrats or whichever party in power, mainly because requiring senators to give speeches could be used to stop up all Senate business. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has threatened to grind the Senate to a halt if Democrats change how the filibuster works.
Democrats will try anyway. On Wednesday, after Republicans block Senate Democrats’ voting rights legislation, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) will propose that senators must speak to filibuster a bill, and they can only speak twice. After that, the Senate could vote to end debate with just 51 votes, rather than the 60 required now.
The effect would be that for Democrats’ specific voting-rights legislation, Republicans could speak for hours or even days to block it, but eventually their time would run out, and Democrats could pass it without any Republican votes. (All 50 senators who caucus with Democrats support their two main voting-rights bills.)
But even those changes will fail as Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) vote with Republicans to oppose them.
Biden, Harris to take part in virtual event on anniversary of arrival in the White HouseReturn to menu
Biden plans to mark the anniversary of taking office Thursday with what is being billed as a “virtual event” with Vice President Harris.
“A year ago, we set out to write the next chapter in the American story,” Biden said in a tweet. “Join me and Vice President @KamalaHarris this Thursday for a virtual event as we reflect on our first year and look ahead to the future.”
The evening event is being hosted by the Democratic National Committee. An online sign-up sheet for participants notes that DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison will also take part.
“We’ll discuss our successes, lessons learned, and what’s ahead for Democrats,” a blurb says.
Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona becomes latest Democrat to back change to Senate filibuster rulesReturn to menu
Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) announced Wednesday morning that he would support a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules to advance voting rights legislation. Kelly, who faces reelection later this year, had for months refused to say whether he would back such changes.
But in a lengthy statement, Kelly, a co-sponsor of the voting rights legislation, said his constituents “deserve a Senate that is more responsive to the challenges facing our country.”
“Protecting the vote-by-mail system used by a majority of Arizonans and getting dark money out of our elections is too important to let fall victim to Washington dysfunction,” he said.
Kelly’s position notably breaks with that of his fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has said repeatedly that she will not support a change in rules.
Kelly said his year in the Senate has shown him “how dysfunctional this place can be, and how that prevents progress on issues that matter to Arizonans.”
“As an astronaut and a combat veteran, I can tell you that if NASA or the Navy functioned like the United States Senate, we would never get the rocket off the launchpad and in combat we’d never complete the mission,” he said.
Democrats brace for likely defeat of voting rights push due to GOP filibusterReturn to menu
A year-long Democratic push for federal voting rights legislation is set to come to a head on the Senate floor Wednesday evening, with party leaders bracing for disappointment after key senators insisted they would not change the chamber’s rules to overcome persistent Republican opposition.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other top Democrats said they are determined to push forward with a floor confrontation regardless, even as it promises to expose bitter divisions inside their own party rather than amplify a GOP blockade that they have described as an existential threat to democracy.
“We’re under no illusion — we know this is an uphill fight, especially when virtually every Senate Republican, to their shame, is staunchly against any legislation to protect the right to vote,” Schumer told reporters Tuesday night.
In a bid to overcome the minority opposition, Democrats coalesced Tuesday around a plan to modify the Senate’s debate rules only for the pending voting rights legislation. While current rules require 60 senators to vote to close debate and move to a final vote, Schumer said he will propose enforcing a two-speech-maximum rule for each senator. Once debate is fully exhausted under those terms, the Senate could move to a final vote at a simple majority threshold,
Analysis: A third of Biden’s ambassador nominees so far are campaign ‘bundlers’Return to menu
When he was running for president, Biden pledged that no ambassadors in his administration would secure their jobs because they had given to his campaign.
“I’m going to appoint the best people possible,” Biden said in 2019. “Nobody, in fact, will be appointed by me based on anything they contributed.”
Nearly a year into his presidency, though, Biden has nominated 25 former “bundlers” — those who raised at least $100,000 for his campaign — and their spouses as ambassadors. They represent 29 percent of his ambassadorial nominees — a higher share of bundler-ambassadors than George W. Bush or Barack Obama nominated in their first years in office, according to a Post analysis of data from the Partnership for Public Service, OpenSecrets and Biden’s campaign.
(On Wednesday, Biden formally announced another batch of nominees: Elizabeth Bagley for Brazil; Jane Hartley for the United Kingdom; Alexander Laskaris for Chad; and Alan Leventhal for Denmark.)
Biden announces eight new federal judicial nomineesReturn to menu
The White House on Wednesday announced eight new nominees for federal judges, continuing the president’s push to fill vacancies in the judiciary with people of diverse backgrounds after the previous administration did so with predominantly White, male and conservative nominees.
With the latest slate, Biden has announced 83 nominees to the federal judiciary. As with previous announcements, the White House emphasized the diversity of the 13th round of nominees. They include:
- Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who would be the first Bangladeshi American, the first Muslim American woman and the second Muslim American person to serve as a federal judge.
- Arianna J. Freeman, who would be the first African American woman — and the first woman of color — to serve on the Third Circuit.
- Ana Isabel de Alba, who would be the first Latina to serve on the Eastern District of California and the second Hispanic judge actively serving on that court.
- Nina Nin-Yuen Wang, who immigrated from Taiwan as a child and would be the second Asian American person to serve on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The first was Biden’s nominee Regina M. Rodriguez, who was confirmed in June 2021.
Analysis: 4 big points from the N.Y. attorney general’s Trump allegationsReturn to menu
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) overnight gave us a significant glimpse of the hand she’s holding in her long-running investigation of former president Donald Trump, his family and their business practices.
In a lengthy 160-page filing arguing that Trump and two of his children should be deposed under oath, James says she has obtained “significant evidence” of fraud and spells out a number of investigative targets. She also points to testimony that includes key figures repeatedly invoking Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination, and she links Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to relevant instances of allegedly deceiving lenders, insurers or tax authorities for financial benefit.
Biden’s agenda threatened by the midtermsReturn to menu
Democrats have complete control in Washington for the first time in a decade, after winning both the presidency and a majority in the Senate in 2020. But a tough 2022 midterm election result would havethem losing control of the Senate and the House, crippling Biden’s legislative agenda.
Retaining both the Senate and the House in 2022 will be a tough task: The Democrats’ majorities are among the slimmest in modern history — with a 50-50 Senate and an effective 10-seat House majority — and midterms are usually very tough on a president’s party.
Redistricting processes are also threatening the Democrats House majority. Many state legislatures are approving maps that eliminate competition in favor of more solidly Republican or Democratic districts.
Where Democratic senators stand on changing or eliminating the filibusterReturn to menu
In recent weeks, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) have pushed for changing the 60-vote legislative filibuster to pass voting rights legislation. Now, as the 2022 midterm elections draw near, the momentum for changing or eliminating the procedural tool is growing among Senate Democrats.
Changing the filibuster rules via what has been called the “nuclear option” would require a simple majority vote in the Senate. But given that no Senate Republican supports that step, any change to the filibuster will probably require all senators who caucus with Democrats to vote to change the rules.