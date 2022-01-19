“One of my favorite sayings that many of us use from time to time is, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ ” McConnell said on the Senate floor in July of that year before the Senate passed the bill 98-0. “This is a good piece of legislation that has served an important purpose over many, many years. … And this landmark piece of legislation will continue to make a difference not only in the South but for all of America and for all of us, whether we are African Americans or not.”