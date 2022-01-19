One of the two main policy priorities President Biden is advocating at the moment is legislation that would bolster elections by ensuring early and mail-in voting, improving protections for elections officials and making Election Day a holiday, among other things. Passage of the bills that would result in those changes depends on overcoming a filibuster in the Senate or on eliminating the filibuster requirement, neither of which is likely. So, as Biden seemed to acknowledge in his lengthy news conference Wednesday, neither are the reforms.