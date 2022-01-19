Brett Bruen, who served in Obama’s White House as director of global engagement and is now a critic of Biden’s foreign policy, said Tsunis’s nomination had particularly demoralized some career diplomats because the Senate failed to confirm him for another ambassadorship during the Obama administration. Obama nominated Tsunis in 2013 to be ambassador to Norway, but he withdrew after he seemed unfamiliar with the country in his confirmation hearing, leading several Democrats to say they couldn't support him.